Christmas inside-out

Like at home, in Vietnam

In this land with a cultural tradition of over 4,000 years, you’ll spend a somewhat untraditional Christmas. Forget about snow and skis and get ready for limestone cliffs rising from the sea or cooling off in the azure ocean. You’ll learn about work in rice paddies and marvel at the mozaic of pulsing towns and ancient villages. Vietnam is a land of Buddhism, but there has also been a large Christian minority since the times of French colonialism, so Christmas is celebrated much as it is in Europe. On Christmas Eve, people go to Midnight Mass, followed by family celebrations where traditional chicken soup is served.China Tours

26. 12. – 3. 1. 06., price 19 900 CZK

(+ CZK 34 000 for airfare including fees),

www.chinatours.cz, tel.: 271 741 364