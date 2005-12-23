December 2005

Sexy sax

photo by: marek smejkal Dutch alt-saxophonist Candy Dulfer, on her autumn tour Candy Dulfer & Band 2005, comes to Prague, where she’s appeared several times already to enthusiastic crowds. Dulfer has been playing since the age of seven, and the charm of her craft can be best appreciated at her live performances. She returns to European stages after spending almost all of 2004 in America as a guest on the gigantic “Musicology” tour of the legendary singer Prince, whom she joined for more than 90 concerts and entertained more than 1.5 million excited fans. Before her own autumn tour, she played throughout Japan and at several jazz festivals, too. European audiences can look forward to her “funky saxophone” but also to a special guest – keyboard player and vocalist Chance Howard from Prince’s band. Candy Dulfer & Band 2005, Lucerna Music Bar

December 13, from 21.00, price CZK 495 No tabu Blanka Jakubčíková (1971) was born in Brno, where she studied at the faculty of architecture at VUT and at the faculty of fine arts. At present she is living and performing arts in Prague – namely painting and writing poetry. Her poster-like transparent paintings resembling comics are odacious, ironic, sarcastic and absurd, sometimes accompanied with advertising slogans. Her art deals with the problem of gender battles, but also with a Freudian question of eroticism, an open sexuality or sexual orientation. At Gallery Art Factory, you can see an exhibition of Blanka Jakubčíková’s latest collection of “draw-paints”, acrylics and pencil works. Blanka Jakubčíková: Od Krista k Ježíši, Galerie Art Factory

Open from January 20, Mon – Fri: 10-18, price CZK 20 Written by: Marie Šrámková

Photo: archiv

Theater

6. 12. – The Miser, Stavovské divadlo, 19:00

7. 12. – Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Divadlo Komedie, 19:30

9. 12. – Horoscope for Rudolph II., Divadlo na Fidlovačce, 19:30

9. 12. – Lieutenant of Inishmor, Švandovo divadlo, 19:00

10. 12. – Vodičkova – Lazarská (Tales From the Street), Divadlo Komedie, 19:30

12. 12. – Mother’s Courage, Divadlo Rokoko, 19:00

12. 12. – Elton John’s Glasses, Švandovo divadlo, 19:00

13. 12. – Činoherní studio Ústí nad Labem: Panic, Div. Komedie, 19:30

14. 12. – Z cizoty, Divadlo na Zábradlí, 19:30

16. 12. – The Liar, Divadlo v Dlouhé, 19:00

17. 12. – Square of Heroes, Divadlo na Zábradlí, 19:30

19. 12. – Lantern, Národní divadlo, 19:00

20. 12. – Klára S., Divadlo Komedie, 19:30

22. 12. – Immigrants, Divadlo Komedie, 19:30

26. 12. – Absolvent, Švandovo divadlo – Studio Dva, 19:00

27. 12. – Past na myši, Divadlo v Dlouhé, 19:00

30. 12. – The Dog In the Manger, Národní divadlo, 19:00 Dance

9. 12. – Onegin, Národní divadlo, 19:00

17.-31. 12. – The Nutcracker, Národní divadlo, 14:00, 15:30, 18:00 and 19:00

11. 12. – My Country, Stavovské divadlo, 16:00

12. 12. – A Benefit for Dance and Its Mirror, Divadlo Ponec, 20:00

14., 15. 12. – A Prague Mystery, Stavovské divadlo, 19:00

17. 12. – Sleeping Beauty, Stavovské divadlo, 11:00 Classical music

4. 12. – Advent Concert, Národní divadlo, 14:00

5. 12. – Eva Urbanová, GoJa Music Hall, 17:00 a 20:00

9. 12. – Bambini di Praga, kostel sv. Mikuláše, 19:00

11. 12. – Advent Concert, Národní divadlo, 14:00

17. 12. – Ave Maria, J. S. Bach – AIR, kostel sv. Mikuláše, 19:00

18. 12. – Advent Concert, Národní divadlo, 14:00

25.-26. 12. – Christmas Concert, Státní opera, 14:00

27. 12. – Selection of World and Czech Carols, kostel sv. Františka, 19:00

28. 12. – Famous Christmas Songs, kostel sv. Františka, 19:00

30. 12. – Famous Christmas Songs, kostel sv. Františka, 19:00 Modern music

6. 12. – Simply Red, T-Mobile Arena, 20:00

7. 12. – Vlasta Horváth & Frenzy, Futurum Music Bar, 20:00

8. 12. – Chinaski, T-Mobile Arena, 20:00

9. 12. – Richard Müller – Koncert “44”, T-Mobile Arena, 20:00

12. 12. – Tata Bojs, Palác Akropolis, 19:30

13. 12. – Candy Dulfer & Band, Lucerna Music Bar, 21:00

14. 12. – Gogol Bordello, Roxy, 18:00

17. 12. – Monkey Business, Lucerna – Velký sál, 20:00

19. 12. – Divokej Bill, Palác Akropolis, 19:30

20. 12. – Vlasta Rédl a KDJ + Sestry Steinovy – Christmas concert, Švandovo divadlo, 20:00

22. 12. – Tři sestry v T-Mobile Areně or decadent Christmas party, T-Mobile Arena, 18:00 FAMILY entertainment

1.-17. 12. – Elixír of Life, Ta Fantastika, 14:00 or 18:00

1.-17. 12. – Les Misérables, GoJa Music Hall, 14:30 or 19:00

1.-18. 12. – The Secret, Divadlo Kalich, 14:00 or 19:00

1.-29. 12. – Three Musketeers, Divadlo Broadway, 14:30 or 18:30

5. 12. – Divotvorný hrnec, Divadlo na Fidlovačce, 15:00 or 19:30

8. 12. – Funny Girl, Divadlo na Fidlovačce, 15:00 or 19:30

12. 12. – Alice in Wonderland (for children), Divadlo Komedie, 10:00

16. 12. – Fiddler On the Roof, Divadlo na Fidlovačce, 19:30

25. 12. – Funny Girl, Divadlo na Fidlovačce, 15:00 or 19:30

26. 12. – Divotvorný hrnec, Divadlo na Fidlovačce, 15:00 or 19:30 Sport

2. 12. – HC Sparta – HC. K. Vary, T-Mobile Arena, 18:30

3. 12. – Geosan Development Saturday Night of Champions, Hotel Hilton, 18:00

3. 12. – Wellness Celebrity Show, Top Hotel Praha, 18:30

