Look & Listen

Iron & Wine – Our Endless Numbered Days

Sam Beam’s freshly veiled lyrics have pushed Iron and Wine toward more subversive levels of storytelling. Along with producer Brain Deck, he toys with syntax and meter, using shaky bits of percussion, volume shifts, and tempo changes to mimic the twitchy movement of the best epic poetry, creating gritty little snapshots and swells of acoustic lyricism that dwell deep in the canon of American verse.

Acid House Kings – Sing Along with the Acid House Kings

Combining the aesthetics of Kraftwerk with Motown girl groups from the sixties and influences from Burt Bacharach to The Smiths, Acid House Kings represent a refreshing brand of Swedish pop. The perfect album for a drive to the grocery store, sipping coffee on a lazy Sunday afternoon, or preparing for an upcoming karaoke party.

Tom Waits – Closing Time

With his voice just beginning to show signs of the whiskey-and-cigarette-croak that would become his trademark, the singer-songwriter and all-around musician lays down lullabies for a sawdust floor that would be imitated by many in the years to come, while establishing himself as the quintessential barroom troubadour. A timeless gem.