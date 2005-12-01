CURRENT ISSUE

|
|
|
Photo: archiv
Birgit Rechbergerová (36)
Since mid-October, general manager of Henkel CRWhy did you accept this position?
A change from a strategic-oriented to an operational function is an interesting challenge for me. Also, for arranging my private life and for living, Prague is definitely one of the best places.
What do you see as your main challenge?
We have to face shrinking markets, price wars amongst industries and retailers, and for this challenge you need to have the best team in place. This is my personal objective.
|
|Curriculum Vitae:
|1992
|graduated from the Vienna University of Economics, major in Business Administration
|1992-94
|trainee, assistant and manager in Key Account Management, Austria
|1994-97
|marketing in Henkel Austria
|1997-2000
|sales manager Thompson Austria
|2000-2002
|Key Account Management Laundry & Home Care Henkel CEE – head of the department
|2002-2005
|sales manager, Laundry and Home Care CEE, Henkel
|
What do you think should be the main strength of a general manager?
A strong personality, someone who takes decisions proactively and on time. A good leader by example, with the ability and willingness to develop people.
How would you describe your management style?
I pay a lot of attention to personal and professional development and the atmosphere in the team. Despite that performance and discipline are key for me.
What would you like people to know about you?
Though I try to give everything in the job, I want to be also a very good mother to my little boy, almost two years old, and a good wife for my husband.
How would you describe yourself in three words?
Tough but warm (in German: hart aber herzlich).
Correction:
In the November issue, we mistakenly published the name of Ms. Lamžová, general director of Sodexho ČR. Her name is not Dana, but Daria. We apologize for this error.
ON THE GO
|
|
|Photo: archiv
|Marian Pijarski (49)
As of November 11, general manager of PVT
|
|Curriculum Vitae:
|1986
|graduated from the Univ. of planning and statistics, Warsaw
|1987-95
|managing director in ABC Computersystems GmbH, Soft-tronik GmbH and EWCO trading & consulting GmbH
|1995-98
|executive director of Prokom Software
|2003 – present
|Prokom, international investment director
|2003-2005
|director of the strategy and marketing divisions, PVT
|
|
|Photo: archiv
|Boris Braun (39)
As of October 27, managing director of Merck Sharp & Dohme IDEA, Inc., Czech and Slovak Republics
|
|Curriculum Vitae:
|1991
|M.D. from University of Zagreb, School of Medicine
|1993-2001
|various posts at MSD, Balkan region
|2001
|Diploma in Management at Henley Management College in UK
|2001-2005
|country manager, MSD Croatia and Bosnia
|
|
|Photo: archiv
|Derek Cummins (37)
As of November 9, country manager of Dimension Data, Czech Republic
|
|Curriculum Vitae:
|1990
|graduated from the University of Sheffield, UK, Media and Film
|1996-1998
|marketing programs manager, Nortel networks, Europe and US
|1998-2000
|director in Channel Development, GTS Europe, UK
|2000-2002
|exec. director, sales and marketing, Český Telecom
|2002-2003
|Telenor Networks/Nextra, VP for sales and marketing, C. Europe
|2003-2005
|director, sales and marketing, Český Telecom