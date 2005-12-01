CURRENT ISSUE

Photo: archiv Birgit Rechbergerová (36)

Since mid-October, general manager of Henkel CRWhy did you accept this position?

A change from a strategic-oriented to an operational function is an interesting challenge for me. Also, for arranging my private life and for living, Prague is definitely one of the best places. What do you see as your main challenge?

We have to face shrinking markets, price wars amongst industries and retailers, and for this challenge you need to have the best team in place. This is my personal objective. Curriculum Vitae: 1992 graduated from the Vienna University of Economics, major in Business Administration 1992-94 trainee, assistant and manager in Key Account Management, Austria 1994-97 marketing in Henkel Austria 1997-2000 sales manager Thompson Austria 2000-2002 Key Account Management Laundry & Home Care Henkel CEE – head of the department 2002-2005 sales manager, Laundry and Home Care CEE, Henkel What do you think should be the main strength of a general manager?

A strong personality, someone who takes decisions proactively and on time. A good leader by example, with the ability and willingness to develop people. How would you describe your management style?

I pay a lot of attention to personal and professional development and the atmosphere in the team. Despite that performance and discipline are key for me. What would you like people to know about you?

Though I try to give everything in the job, I want to be also a very good mother to my little boy, almost two years old, and a good wife for my husband. How would you describe yourself in three words?

Tough but warm (in German: hart aber herzlich). Correction:

In the November issue, we mistakenly published the name of Ms. Lamžová, general director of Sodexho ČR. Her name is not Dana, but Daria. We apologize for this error. ON THE GO Photo: archiv Marian Pijarski (49)

As of November 11, general manager of PVT Curriculum Vitae: 1986 graduated from the Univ. of planning and statistics, Warsaw 1987-95 managing director in ABC Computersystems GmbH, Soft-tronik GmbH and EWCO trading & consulting GmbH 1995-98 executive director of Prokom Software 2003 – present Prokom, international investment director 2003-2005 director of the strategy and marketing divisions, PVT Photo: archiv Boris Braun (39)

As of October 27, managing director of Merck Sharp & Dohme IDEA, Inc., Czech and Slovak Republics Curriculum Vitae: 1991 M.D. from University of Zagreb, School of Medicine 1993-2001 various posts at MSD, Balkan region 2001 Diploma in Management at Henley Management College in UK 2001-2005 country manager, MSD Croatia and Bosnia Photo: archiv Derek Cummins (37)

As of November 9, country manager of Dimension Data, Czech Republic Curriculum Vitae: 1990 graduated from the University of Sheffield, UK, Media and Film 1996-1998 marketing programs manager, Nortel networks, Europe and US 1998-2000 director in Channel Development, GTS Europe, UK 2000-2002 exec. director, sales and marketing, Český Telecom 2002-2003 Telenor Networks/Nextra, VP for sales and marketing, C. Europe 2003-2005 director, sales and marketing, Český Telecom